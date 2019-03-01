Friday crash south of Waterloo

Emergency personnel responded about 4:30 p.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at LL Road south of Waterloo.

No injuries were reported in the crash, which involved a maroon Ford Focus and a red Ford F150. Initial reports indicate that the Focus was traveling south on Route 3 when it left the roadway, went into a ditch and rolled onto its side, sliding across LL Road into the truck, which had been stopped on LL Road at the intersection.

The Waterloo Fire Department assisted police with traffic control and the cleanup of debris following the crash.