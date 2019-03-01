 Friday crash south of Waterloo - Republic-Times | News

Friday crash south of Waterloo

By on March 1, 2019 at 5:01 pm

Pictured is the crash scene late Friday afternoon south of Waterloo. (Alan Dooley photo)

Emergency personnel responded about 4:30 p.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at LL Road south of Waterloo.

No injuries were reported in the crash, which involved a maroon Ford Focus and a red Ford F150. Initial reports indicate that the Focus was traveling south on Route 3 when it left the roadway, went into a ditch and rolled onto its side, sliding across LL Road into the truck, which had been stopped on LL Road at the intersection.

The Waterloo Fire Department assisted police with traffic control and the cleanup of debris following the crash.

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.