Frances K. Axley | Obituary

Frances K. Axley (nee Knewitz), 78, of Naples, Fla., formerly of New Athens and Waterloo, died Jan. 1, 2019, in Naples, Fla.

She was born Jan. 5, 1940, in New Athens, IL, passed away on January 1, 2019 in Naples, daughter of the late Daniel G. and Marguerite Knewitz (nee Boeker).

Mrs. Axley worked as the guidance at New Athens Community School Dist. #60 for 25 years and had worked at the Waterloo High School district prior to that. She was a member of the Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ in Naples, Fla.

Fran is survived by her children, Ryan (Jennifer) Axley of Staunton and Rachel (Mark) Kopp of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Steven and Bailey Kopp, Preston Axley, Mike Mieure and Hope Henrion, one sister, Janet Knewitz of New Athens; two brothers, Dan Knewitz of Florissant, Mo., and Charlie Knewitz of New Athens.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Friends may call from 3-8 p.m. Feb. 1, and 9-11 a.m. Feb. 2, at St. John United Church of Christ, New Athens.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 2, at the church, Rev. Dr. Robert Koch and Rev. Ivan Horn officiating.

Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home, New Athens, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.HeilSchuessler.com.