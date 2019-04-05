Forrest Wellman | Obituary

Forrest Wellman

Forrest Theodore Wellman, 90, of Waterloo, died at home April 3, 2019 under the care of Hospice of Southern Illinois.

He was born Nov. 12, 1928 in Qulin, Mo.

Forrest served 10 years in the U.S. Army. After six months of basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, he served as a fire station chief in Okinawa, Japan during the Korean War. Afterward, he was released to the Army Reserve, where he served until 1960.

Forrest is survived by sons DeWayne “Lynn” Wellman (Nancy) and Michael Wellman (Joy); grandchildren Dawn Stitzer, Aaron Wellman, Carrie Polka (Anthony), Julie McGhee (Damon), Melanie Leinenger (Matthew), John Knirr (Chie Mary), Jamie Wille (Sam) and Jaclyn Smiley (Justin); great-grandchildren Brady, Sydney, Caeden, Laila, Hazel and Eden, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Betty on Jan. 14, 2019.

A service will be held Tuesday, April 9 at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Hospice of Southern Illinois Orange South.

Arrangements were under the care of Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.