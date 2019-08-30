Floyd Foster | Obituary

Floyd D. Foster, 94, of Baton Rouge, La., formerly of Waterloo, Iowa, where he spent most of his life, died Aug. 18, 2019, at home. He was born on Oct. 18, 1924, in Monroe County, Ill., son of the late Anna Mae and John Foster Sr.

He served in World War II in the Navy from 1941 to 1945. He was a Boatswain’s Mate aboard the US Esso Bayonne, an oil tanker that serviced the battleships in the North Sea, Atlantic, Mediterranean Sea and Pacific. He also spent part of his service in the Philippines and on several other islands in the Pacific. He married Ethel R. Grittmann on Aug. 25, 1945, and they had one daughter, Linda Foster Benedict (Forest). He moved to Waterloo, Iowa, in 1949 to work at the John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works, where he remained until his retirement in 1985. He moved to Baton Rouge in 2014 to live with his daughter.

He is survived by his wife; daughter; son-in-law; grandsons Jason J. Benedict (Carolyn) of St. Louis and Dirk C. Benedict of Baton Rouge; great-grandchildren Cooper, Andrew, Ryan and Jane Benedict, of St. Louis; and brother L. Glenn Foster of Green Cove Springs, Fla.

He is preceded in death by brothers, John Foster Jr. and Robert Foster and sister Joanne Foster Siscel.

Memorial and gravesite services with full military rites will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 14 at Waterloo (Iowa) Memorial Park Cemetery, with arrangements by Locke Funeral Home.

Donations in his name may be made to Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area, 3772 North Blvd., Baton Rouge, La. 70806.