Fern C. Chlibec | Obituary

Fern C. Chlibec

Fern C. Chlibec (nee McClain), 89, of Waterloo, died Feb. 16, 2019, in Belleville.

She was born Nov. 25, 1929, in Maeys Station, daughter of the late Arthur Fred and Olga McClain (nee Asselmeier).

She was married to the late Donald J. Chlibec.

She is survived by her sisters Joyce Ernst and Janet Osterhage; along with nieces, nephews, great- nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Fern was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

A memorial visitation will be 9-11 a.m. March 16, at Zoar United Church of Christ, New Hanover.