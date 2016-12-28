Feldmeier impresses with many years of service

Florence Feldmeier retired from her career as a banker years ago.

But the 92-year-old Maeystown woman continues to stay active with the countless hours she volunteers at the Waterloo VFW.

“I just love to be helping people,” she told the Republic-Times as she donned her kitchen apron at the VFW hall during Charlie Metzger’s 65th anniversary with the VFW. “I love to work. That’s why I’m here tonight.”

Feldmeier began serving with the Waterloo VFW Auxiliary — she currently serves as its chaplain — about 45 years ago. Thirty-one years ago, she took over as chairman of the Red Cross blood drive hosted at the VFW. She continues to coordinate the biannual event as well as serve the VFW’s traditional ham salad recipe that draws people to donate.

“That’s our drawing card. People really like that,” she said, reluctant to share the recipe with the newspaper. “That’s something we keep kind of a secret…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the December 28 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.