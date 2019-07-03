Eunice A. Stumpf | Obituary

Eunice A. Stumpf (nee Althoff), 88, of Red Bud, died July 1, 2019 at the New Athens Home for the Aged, New Athens. She was born March 3, 1931, in Ruma, daughter of the late Victor and Laura Althoff.

Eunice was a very active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Bud, where she had been a Sunday school teacher, enjoyed singing in the choir and playing handbells and enjoyed many other church related activities. She had worked as a bookkeeper for Menard Auto Sales in Ruma and Birke Motor Company in Red Bud. She enjoyed music, gardening, sewing, crafts, playing cards and dominoes.

Surviving are her daughters Natalie (Karl) Francis and Susan (Mike Degenhart) Rahn; her grandchildren Chris (Tammy) Rahn, Brad (Amy) Rahn, Corey (Alyssa) Rahn, Nathan Francis and Whitney Francis; her great-grandchildren Evan Rahn, Drew Rahn, Ella Rahn and Layla Rahn; her brother Kenny Althoff; her son-in-law Larry Silch; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her husband Paul Stumpf; her daughter Julie Stumpf-Silch; her sister Bernadine Stellhorn; her brother-in-law Edgar Stellhorn and her sister-in-law Carolyn Althoff.

Visitation will be on 4-8 p.m. July 8 at Koch-Liefer Funeral Home in Red Bud.

Services will be held 11 a.m. July 9 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Bud, with Rev. Mark Nebel officiating.

Interment will follow in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Red Bud.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red Bud or St. John’s Lutheran School in Red Bud.

Arrangements were handled by Koch-Liefer Funeral Home, Red Bud.