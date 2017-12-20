Eugene W. “Matze” Matzenbacher, 81, of Waterloo, passed away peacefully in his sleep Dec. 19, 2017, in Waterloo.

He was born April 5, 1936, in Waterloo, son of the late Elmer C. and Luella C. Matzenbacher (nee Johanning).

Eugene was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Waterloo.

He was a Monroe County Kloepper commissioner and a member of the Columbia Senior Bowling Club.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and he was a retired farmer.

He is survived by his wife, Babe (nee Schulden) Matzenbacher; daughters Cindy (Jim) Harter, Sheri (Randy) Jones, Lori (Jim) Smothers, and Jody (Dan) Worley; grandchildren Jim Harter, Annie Harter, Brendan Harter, Andrea (Andrew) Glessner, Alycia Jones, Lucas Smothers, Derek Smothers, and Leah Worley; great-grandchildren Colton and Caleb Glessner; brother-in-law Ken Mueller; sisters-in-law Bonnie Grohmann and Yvonne Dehner; along with nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Edward Matzenbacher, and sister Darlene Mueller.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Dec. 21, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and 9-10 a.m. Dec. 22, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Wartburg.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. at the church, Rev. Dan Ostlund officiating.

Interment will follow at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Wartburg.