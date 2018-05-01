Esther E. Brandt | Obituary

Esther E. Brandt (nee Horn), 88, of Waterloo, died April 30, 2018, in Waterloo.

She was born Dec. 10, 1929, in Kidd, daughter of the late Otto and Elisa Horn (nee Seboldt).

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Ladies Aid, and numerous church organizations.

She is survived by her husband Vernon Brandt; children Bonnie (Roy) Unterseh, Dennis (Yvonne) Brandt, and Debbie (Edward) Arras; step-children Morris (Pat) Brandt, Karlene (Tom) Covilli, and Mark (Lynn) Brandt; grandchildren Shawn (Mike) Wilde, Margo (Dave) Haney, Mandy (Scott) Soma, Eric Brandt, Ray Brandt (Harisa), Jennifer (Matt) Prather, and Eddie (Annie) Arras; 8 great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren Matthew (Gretchen) Brandt, Kate (Brett) Mueller, Nick (Amanda) Minton, Andrew Brandt, Abbi (Clay) Levin, and Maria (Blake) Manville; 9 step-great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, William V. Brandt; grandson Mark Unterseh; parents; brothers Albert, Walter, Richard and Wilbert Horn; and sister Edna Poole.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. May 2, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and 9-10 a.m. May 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. May 3, at the church, Pastor Tony Troup officiating.

Interment will follow at Waterloo Cemetery.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Alzheimer’s Association.