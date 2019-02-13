Emrie Claire Hogan | Birth
By Republic-Times
on February 13, 2019 at 1:53 pm
Emrie Claire Hogan
Joshua and Mellisa Hogan of Valmeyer announce the birth of their daughter, Emrie Claire Hogan.
She was born Jan. 22, 2019, at 5:09 p.m., at Memorial Hospital East, Shiloh. She weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce
She was welcomed home by her big brother, 2.5.
Her maternal grandparents are Donna and John Robert. Paternal grandparents are Teresa and Carl Hogan.
