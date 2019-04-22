Emery D. Fulford | Obituary

Emery D. Fulford, 83, of Waterloo, died April 19, 2019, in St. Louis. He was born May 29, 1935, in Russellville, Ark.

He is survived by nieces and nephews Linda Bilzing, Victoria (Jim) Eugea, Michael Bilzing, and Charles (Jean) Fulford; sister-in-law Barbara Fulford; great nieces and nephews; great great nieces and nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents Chester S. and Mabel (nee Parker) Fulford; brother Charles Fulford; sister Pauline Bilzing; nephew Ricky Bilzing; great nephew Robbie Stewart; and great niece Stephanie Fulford.

Emery was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church – Columbia, retired from General Motors (Financial Department), and a US Army Veteran.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: American Cancer Society.

Visitation: 4 PM to 8 PM Monday, April 22, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home, 12 Noon until time of service Tuesday at Quernheim Funeral Home.

Funeral: 1 PM Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Rev. Dr. Stephen Krenz officiating.

Interment at Valhalla Cemetery in Belleville.