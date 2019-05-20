Elsie Marie Hurst | Obituary

Elsie Marie Hurst, 93, of Doe Run, Mo. died May 18, 2019 at her residence. She was born Jan. 15, 1926 in Delassus, Mo. to the late Charles and Elsie (Lovvorn) Howell.

Elsie attended Flat River Assembly of God Church. Some of her favorite pastimes were camping, traveling, bird watching and she was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. Elsie loved her grandchildren and enjoyed attending their school events throughout the years. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Elsie is survived by her children, Patricia (Oscar) Hurst Henson of Doe Run, Diania (Michael) Greene Ellebracht of St. Louis and Ronald (Patricia) Hurst of Waterloo; eight grandchildren, Connie (Russ) MacBride, Jason (Shawna) Henson, Jessica Hurst, Joshua (Samantha) Hurst, Jacob Greene, Adam Greene, Kathryne Greene, and Matthew Greene; six great-grandchildren, Destiney Henson, Darik Henson, Courtney Henson, Magen (Mike) Lord, Bryce (Alex) MacBride and Kaiden MacBride; two great-great grandchildren, Hayden Lord and Oliver MacBride; a sister, Glenda Wilfong of Festus; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Hurst, her siblings, Charles (the late Ellen) Howell Jr., Carl (the late LaNelle) Howell, Dorothy (the late Earl) Hurst, Edith (the late John) Hendrix, Sarah (the late Charles) Reever, and Ruby Howell, her son-in-law, Robert Greene and a brother-in-law, Ray Wilfong.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. May 22 and 7 a.m. until time of service at Cozean Memorial Chapel, Farmington, Mo.

Service will be at 1 p.m. May 22 at the chapel.

Interment to follow at Pendleton Cemetery in Doe Run.

Memorials, if desired, may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital

Condolences may be shared at cozeanfuneralhome.com.