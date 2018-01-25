Elmer Prange | Obituary

Mr. Elmer William Prange, 63, New Market, passed away Saturday, January 13th, 2018, in the St. Elizabeth East Hospital, Lafayette. He was born March 13th, 1954, in St. Louis, Missouri to Elmer W. and Imogene (Braudmeier) Prange. He married Margie Newton and they later divorced.

Elmer worked in the Maintenance Department of the Crawfordsville Wal Mart, and had worked as a Grain Operator at the Kirkpatrick Elevator. He was a graduate of Mountainview, Missouri High School; a member of the Sonlight Wesleyan Church; and his free time enjoyed gardening and fishing.

He is survived by his sons: William L. “Willie” (Tamara) Prange, New Market; and Charles C. “Chris” (Ashley) Prange, Crawfordsville. Also surviving are his sisters: Diane (Mark) Wittenbrink, Red Bud, Illinois; Nancy (Orvel) Mathews, Waterloo, Illinois; Elizabeth Prange (companion-Mike Smith), Evansville; his brother: Roy (Mary) Prange, Mountainview, Missouri; grandchildren: Olivia and Trevor Prange; Johnna Mings; Jada America; Rebecca and Lois Crouch; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: David and Ernest; and his sister: Imogene Prange.

Funeral services are scheduled for 6:00 PM Saturday, January 20th, at Powers-Priebe Funeral Home. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM. Cremation will follow the funeral services. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be sent to the funeral home to be applied to the balance of the funeral expenses.