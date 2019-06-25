Elliot I. Moore | Obituary

Elliot I. Moore, 42, died June 6, 2019. His larger-than-life persona and trademark stubbornness will not be forgotten.

His love of music was surpassed only by his love of Blues Hockey, Cardinal Baseball and being a member of the Waterloo community.

Although a less than average life span, Moore did not live a less than average life. Family would like to express a special and sincere thank you to Human Support Services for their never ending compassionate care and support given with both dignity and humor. Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Elliot’s life in his/her own way – just as Elliot lived his life.

Elliot is survived by his mother, Diane Smith of St. Louis; sisters Lisa Lawrence of Brighton and Cheryl Moore of St. Louis; step-brother Thad (Julianne) Hunter of Minneapolis; step-sister Courtney (Craig) Hunter Brauer, Waterloo; nieces and nephews.

Preceding him death are his father Dr. Lloyd Irwin Moore and step mother Lyn Hunter Moore.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1 to 3 p.m. June 29 at SeeMore Inn Bed and Breakfast in Waterloo.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Human Support Services activity fund.