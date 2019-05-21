Edmond E. Leonard | Obituary

Edmond E. “Ed” Leonard, 92, of Columbia, died May 19, 2019, at Mercy South, St. Louis. He was born March 15, 1927, in Carbondale, the son of the late William and Jennie (nee Corzine) Leonard. He was married to Janet (nee Martin) Leonard, who survives him. They were married March 11, 1951, in Carbondale.



Ed retired at the age of 50 as a cartographer with the Defense Mapping Agency, St. Louis. He had served in the U.S. Navy during WW II and the Korean War as a radio operator. He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia, where he was a member of the Property Management Committee; American Legion Post 581, Columbia; and the Waterloo Country Club. Ed enjoyed golf, bowling, gardening, and a good game of Kloepper.



Also surviving are daughters, Cathy Leonard of Waterloo, and Edie (Stephen) Weilbacher of Belleville; grandchildren, Emilie (Ryan) McMullan, Nick Weilbacher and Luke Weilbacher; great-grandson, Harrison McMullan; sisters-in-law, Louise Leonard of Rolla, Roberta Cottrell of Granite City, and Bylla Martin of Phoenix, along with other relatives and friends.



He was also preceded in death by brothers, Doyle, George, and Robert Leonard; and sister, Maxine Sullivan.



Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. May 24 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. May 24 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.

Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.



In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul United Church of Christ, 127 N. St. Paul, Columbia; or Monroe Council for the Handicapped, Waterloo.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.