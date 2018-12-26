Editha M. “De-De” Limestall | Obituary

Editha M. “De-De”Limestall (nee Schaack), 81, of Waterloo, died Dec. 19, 2018, in Waterloo.

She was born Sept. 25, 1937, in Steeleville, daughter of the late Raymond G. and Anna B. Schaack (nee Joost).

She was married to Orvel R. Limestall; he preceded her in death.

De-De was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Waterloo, and retired from 1st National Bank of Waterloo.

She enjoyed visiting the Waterloo Senior Center and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.

She is survived by her children Sandy (William) Stueve and Scott (Karen) Limestall; grandchildren Jamie (Derek) Vadnal, Sean Stueve, Joel Limestall and Bailey Limestall; great-grandchildren Anastasia and Asher Vadnal; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Shirley (Floyd) Buettner and Clyde (Ann) Limestall; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband; daughter Linda A. Limestall; granddaughter Stacy Stueve (died in infancy); parents; sister Pearl (Earl) Reitz; brothers-in-law Maurice (died in infancy), Lee (Barbara), and Kenneth Limestall; mother-in-law and father-in-law Luella and Howard Limestall.

Visitation was Dec. 21 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and Dec. 22, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Waterloo.

Funeral services were Dec. 22, at the church, Pastor Southcombe officiating.

Interment followed at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Banking on a Cure for Cancer (c/o First National Bank of Waterloo) or Shriners Hospital for Children, St. Louis.