Edith Walla, 78, of Waterloo, passed away Dec. 22, 2018.

She was the wife of the late James Walla. She was the daughter of the late William “Captain Will” and Lyda Beckham.

She was preceded in death by four brothers and one sister, and survived by one brother.

She is also survived by her seven loving children Tom (Susan) Walla, Mike (Liana) Walla, John (Tonya) Walla, Jeff (Julie) Walla, Carol Walla and Lisa Ezzell; 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A private memorial will be held.