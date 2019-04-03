Edith Lerch | Obituary

Edith Lerch

Edith Francis Lerch, nee Schwartz, 82, of Waterloo, died March 29, 2019, in Red Bud.

She was born May 26, 1936, in Dupo, daughter of the late Oliver Louis and Lilly Edna (nee Kurtz) Schwartz.

Edith was a special mom, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved her family and was proud of them. She loved baking, gardening and caring for her family, neighbors and friends and is fondly remembered for her pie baking and her love of cooking for others.

She is survived by her dear friend and companion Junior Grant; son Kim (Kelly) Lerch; daughter Gwen-Marie (Kathy Morris) Lerch; grandchildren David (Stephanie) Lerch and Kady (Marco) Kilongkilong; special great-granddaughters Nora Lane Lerch and Lillian Edith Kilongkilong; sisters Karen Schwartz and Cynthia Schwartz; brother-in-law Charles Clark; sisters-in-law Ethel Schwartz, Doris Schwartz, Margie Lerch and Billie Lerch and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Arlyn (Stumpy) Lerch; brothers Glenn, James and Melvin Schwartz; sisters Helen Preshaw and Mary Janice Clark; plus sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Visitation is from 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday, April 6 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. April 6 at the funeral home, Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating.

Burial will be at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Hospice of Southern Illinois or Red Bud Regional Care Rehabilitation and Senior Living.