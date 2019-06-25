Edith B. Otten | Obituary

Edith B. (nee Menzel) Otten, 92, of St. Louis, and formerly St. Libory, died June 21, 2019 at Woodland Manor Care Center, Arnold. She was born February 1, 1927, in St. Charles, daughter of the late William H. and Helen (nee Richardt) Menzel. She was married to the late Harvey G. Otten. They were married March 9, 1979, in Belleville.

Edith had been a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 683, St. Libory, and the V.F.W. Auxiliary. She was retired from U.S. Fidelity and Guarantee, St. Louis. Her favorite past-times were dancing and going fishing, and she was a loyal member of St. Louis Cardinal Nation

Surviving are her three daughters, Kathy (Michael) Burke of Columbia, Mary Price of St. Louis, and Pat (Don) Greer of Florissant; two sons, Norman (Tammy) Taylor of Dupo, and Michael Taylor of Lake St. Louis; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Norman Taylor, along with numerous brothers and sisters.

Visitation was June 25 at Lawlor Funeral Home.

Funeral Services were held June 26 at the funeral home.

Interment followed in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: The Alzheimer’s Association of St. Louis.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.