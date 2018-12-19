Eagles win another Candy Cane Classic title

The Columbia High School girls basketball team won its third straight Candy Cane Classic title at Gibault Catholic High School on Saturday, defeating Wood River, 55-32.

Sophia Bonaldi, who was named tourney MVP, scored 23 points to lead the Eagles, who shot 61.5 percent from the floor. Bonaldi, who is averaging 15 points and 3.5 steals per game this season, scored 56 points and recorded 13 steals in the tournament.

Columbia is now 10-2 on the season and 4-1 in the Cahokia Conference.

“This team is starting to figure out how important it is to value the basketball and what good possessions can do to a defense,” Columbia head coach Scott Germain said. “I am happy on where we are at, but there is a bigger ceiling for this team.”

The Eagles defeated Red Bud last Wednesday, 62-43, to advance to Saturday’s title game. Bonaldi scored 20 points in the win.

Columbia opened the tourney with an easy 56-17 victory over Madison.

In other action from the tourney’s final day, Waterloo (3-10) lost 30-28 to Red Bud in the third place game. Aubrey Hubbard led the Bulldogs with 13 points…>>>

