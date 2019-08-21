Douglas R. Young | Obituary

Douglas R. “Doug” Wood, 72, of Morganfield, KY, formerly of Robinson, Ill., died Aug. 17, 2019 at 10:42 p.m. at Select Specialty Hospital, Evansville, Ind. following many months of failing health.

Born Nov. 17, 1946 in Salem, Ill., he was the son of Ross O. and Wanda J. (Gietler) Wood. Doug served his country in the United States Air Force from 1966 to 1970. On December 30, 1966 he married Mary “Mick” (Culp) and she survives.

Doug worked for the Victor Dana Corporation in Robinson, Ill. and later transferred to Havana, Ill. Following his work at Victor Dana he became the Human Resources Department Manger for Human Support Services, Waterloo.

Survivors include his wife Mary “Mick” Wood of Morganfield, Ky.; sons Damin Wood and Daron Wood, both of Millstadt; grandchildren Eden O’Hern of Alton, Steven Bunge of Flagstaff, Ariz. and Kathleen Bunge of Tulsa Okla.; niece and nephew Treena and Mark Stephens, of Robinson, Ill.; great-niece and nephew Kaitlyn and Braden Stephens; a brother and sister-in-law Dusty and Sue Ann Wood of Indianapolis; sisters and brothers-in-law Mrs. Rhonda Gullett of Robinson and Mrs. Dee and Allan Johnson of Libertyville, Ill.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

There will be a gathering to celebrate Doug’s life on Aug. 23 from 4-7 p.m. at Pulliam Funeral Home, Robinson, Ill.

Interment of the cremated remains will be in the Olive Branch Cemetery, Annapolis, Ill. at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Foundation.