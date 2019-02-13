Douglas Lynn Hard | Obituary

Douglas Lynn Hard, 65, died Feb. 2, 2019.

He was born Feb. 24, 1953, son of the late LeRoy and Joanne Hard.

Doug was a lover of any and all Iowa State University athletics, with his heart remaining in Ames, Iowa.

He was a graduate of Iowa State University for all three of his degrees, including a Ph.D. in animal reproductive physiology. He was a proud scientist and advocate of agriculture.

With a colorful career in animal agriculture, he traveled the world and resided in Brussels, Belgium, twice with his first wife, Linda, and their two kids, Aaron and Kristin.

Doug loved to regularly host tailgates during his daughter’s time at Iowa State and watch his eldest son, Aaron, play football at MacMurray College. He also loved the St. Louis Cardinals and made custom baseball bats for a time in Busch Stadium.

He is survived by his son Aaron Hard, daughter Kristin Robertson and son Ethan Hard; grandson Cameron Hard; granddaughter Julia Hard and grandson Walker Robertson; and brothers David Hard and Jeffery Hard.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be an open house starting at 10 a.m. Feb. 15, at the Gateway Hotel and Conference Center, Ames, Iowa.

Memorial donations will be split between a memorial plaque to be displayed in the Iowa State University animal science building — Kildee Hall— and a college fund for his youngest son, Ethan Hard.

Donations will be collected via Aaron Hard at 3727 Coy Street in Ames, Iowa, 50014.