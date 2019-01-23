Dorothea Eleanor Crook  | Obituary

Dorothea Eleanor Crook (nee Wilson), 98, of Waterloo, died Jan. 14, 2019, in Waterloo.

She was born July 11, 1920, in College Corner, Ohio, daughter of the late Elmer and Goldie Wilson (nee Weber).

Dorothea was a member of St. Patrick Church, Tipton.

She is survived by her brother Stanley (Fran) Wilson and nieces nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Crook; parents; and brothers and sisters Margaret (Floyd) Epp, Betty (Lyle) Crook, Jean (Earl) Candler, Jack (Judy) Wilson and Jim (Pat) Wilson.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 25 and 8-9:15 a.m. Jan. 26, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 26, at St. Patrick Church, Tipton, Father John Kizhakedan officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Tipton.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Patrick Church, Tipton, or Hospice of Southern Illinois.