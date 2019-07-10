Doris Taylor | Obituary

Doris Lee Viola Taylor (nee Darnell), 88, died June 17, 2019, at the Hospice of Pella Comfort House in Pella, Iowa. She was born March 7, 1931 in East Carondelet, daughter of the late Raymond and Dora (nee Sieburt) Darnell.

She lived in Waterloo until becoming a resident in Knoxville, Iowa.

Doris is survived by her children Judith Ann Bahr and Ron Mason of Knoxville, Iowa, Lawrence L. and Debbie Taylor of Waterloo, Carol and Jim Walker of Ankeny, Iowa, Betty and Kevin Dickneite of Velmar, Ill.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Gloria McClain of Sullivan, Mo; along with nieces and nephews and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by her husbands Bill Shirley and Glenn L. Taylor; and siblings Jerri Darnell, Norman Darnell, Bob Darnell and Don Earnest.

Visitation was June 22 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A funeral was held June 22 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Darrell Jones officiating.

Interment followed at St. John Cemetery in Fults.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Alzheimer’s Association.