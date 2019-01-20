Doris L. Meister | Obituary

Doris L. Meister (nee Hesterberg), 90, of Waterloo, died Jan. 18, 2019, in Red Bud.

She was born Sept. 13, 1928, in Fults, daughter of the lateRaymond and Frieda Hesterberg (nee Juelfs).

Doris was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown, served in the Women’s Fellowship and on the Consistory, including as president from 1987-88.

She retired from Monroe County Nursing Home after 29 years of service and she served on the Monroe County Nursing Home Endowment Board. She read to kindergarten children at Valmeyer Grade School for many years and helped with bingo at the nursing home.

She is survived by her children Deborah L. (Bob) Barnes, Kent V. (Karen) Meister and Pamela R. (Terry) Rippelmeyer; grandchildren Jesse Barnes, Amanda (Sean) Frenick, Joshua Rippelmeyer, Kate (Tanner) Springer, Eric Meister, Tristan (Karen) Rippelmeyer, and Margret Rippelmeyer; great grandchildren Tyler Barnes, Grayson Frenick, Dane Barnes, Kamryn Barnes, Coen Frenick, Deacon Springer, Harper Rippelmeyer, Ryker Springer, Zara Rippelmeyer, Caylum Springer; sister Lil Hohnbaum; sisters-in-law Laverne Hesterberg and Shirley Hesterberg; brother-in-law Frederick Meister; nieces; nephews; & cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Willard A. Meister, parents, brothers Vernon and Ray E. Hesterberg, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 22, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterlo, and 9-10 a.m. Jan. 23, at St. John United Church of Christ, Maeystown.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 23, at the church, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Maeystown.