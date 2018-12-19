Doris A. Nurnberger | Obituary

Doris A. Nurnberger (nee Wiegard), 83, of Waterloo, died Dec. 16, 2018, at Oak Hill, Waterloo.

She was born March 28, 1935, in Modoc, daughter of the late Alden Wiegard Sr. and Viola Wiegard (nee Derousse).

She was married to Earl J. Nurnberger. After his passing she later married Olin Kettelkamp.

Doris worked as an in home secretary for her husband Earl’s business.

Doris was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud. She was also a lifetime member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

Surviving are son, Curtis (Chris) Miller; daughter, Brenda (Mike) Nelson; daughter, Sharon (Cletus) Kelley; daughter, Earline Johnson; son, Roger Nurnberger; son, Gary (LuAnn) Nurnberger; daughter, Bonnie Wedel; 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Fay Gladney; brother, Alden Wiegard Jr.; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands and grandchild Eric J. Kelley.

Visitation is 9-10 a.m. Dec. 22, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Dec. 22 at the church, Father Dennis Schaeffer officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Red Bud.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Alzheimer’s Foundation or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.