Donna K. Menke | Obituary

Donna K. Menke (nee Pflueger), 56, of Columbia, died Nov. 24, 2017, in St. Louis.

She was born March 12, 1961, in Red Bud, daughter of Helen Pflueger and the late Arnold G. Pflueger Sr.

She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Floraville.

She is survived by her children, Michelle (Randy) Gummersheimer, and Dawn (Kraig) Kelley; five grandchildren, Madelyn Gummersheimer, Makayla Gummersheimer, Zachary Gummersheimer, Ian Kelley, and Abigail Kelley; mother; brothers Arnold Jr. (Laverne) Pflueger, Jerry Pflueger, and Terry (Karla) Pflueger; along with sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin W. Menke; grandson Carter William Gummersheimer; and her father.

Visitation was Nov. 26, at Quernheim Funeral Home, and Nov. 27, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Floraville.

Funeral services were Nov. 27, at the church, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment followed at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the family.