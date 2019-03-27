Dolores M. Markus | Obituary

Dolores Markus

Dolores M. Markus, nee Kapp, 89, of Waterloo, died March 26, 2019, in Waterloo.

She was born July 2, 1929, in Carlyle, daughter of the late Henry and Johanna (nee Meyer) Kapp.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Waterloo and the Mary and Martha Society.

Survivors include her children Darlene (Bob) Niebruegge and Michael (Dawn) Markus; grandchildren Dan (Lauren) Niebruegge, Bill (Stacey) Niebruegge, Kacie (Adam) Maxwell, Matt (Lindsay) Markus and Lance (Christine) Markus; 14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Mildred Kapp plus nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Camillus J. “Cam” Markus; daughter Linda K. Luhr; grandson Jason A. Luhr; brothers Howard (Catherine) Kapp and Wilford Kapp; sister Helen (George) Wuebbles; father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Catherine (nee Wehlage) Markus; in-laws Gregory (Mary) Markus, Rosina Markus, Hubert (Rose) Markus, Marcella (Paul) Richter, Alfred (Rita) Markus and Cyril (Edna) Markus.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until time of Mass on March 30 at Ss. Peter & Paul Church, Waterloo.

Funeral Mass is 1 p.m. March 30 at the church, Father Osang Idagbo officiating.

Burial will be at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Waterloo.



Memorials may be made to the Ss. Peter & Paul Improvement Fund or Oak Hill Activity Fund.



