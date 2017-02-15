 Dolores E. Bates | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

Dolores E. Bates | Obituary

Dolores E. Bates

Dolores E.  Bates (nee Burtz), 71, of Waterloo, died Feb. 3, 2017, in Waterloo.

She was born June 10, 1945, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late Lawrence and Grace Burtz (nee Irvin).

She is survived by her children Steven Thurston, William (Sandy) Thurston, Christopher Thurston, and Susan (Matthew) Peters; grandchildren Rachel Thurston, Sam Tipton, Sydney Thurston, and Jake Thurston; sister, Christine Campo; and sister-in-law, Carol Burtz.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Larry Burtz.

A celebration of life will be 5-7 p.m. Feb. 17,  at Gallagher’s in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Helping Strays.


Republic-Times

