‘Dogs looking for infusion of youth

A new head coach is hopeful that a successful youth program will yield positive results for the Waterloo High School wrestling program in the 2018-19 campaign.

Chase Guercio takes over as head coach of the Bulldogs, replacing Pat Stewart.

“This is my first year as head coach and we are trying to build a program that operates with class and tremendous character, and one that our community will be proud of,” Guercio said.

Leading the way for the WHS grapplers this year will be senior Dalton Viglasky, who wrestled at state as a sophomore and is looking to return there after failing to advance last season.

Viglasky wrestles at 145 pounds.

“Dalton has the potential to return to state after an appearance his sophomore year,” Guercio said…>>>

