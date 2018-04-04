Dillard A. Munsell | Obituary

Dillard A. Munsell, 79, of Waterloo, died March 29, 2018, in Waterloo.

He was born Oct. 11, 1938, in Bardwell, Ky., son of the late Ilous and Modell Munsell (nee Gunn).

Dillard retired from UniLever in St. Louis after 30 years of service. He was a dedicated follower of Christ, pastoring churches in Kentucky and Illinois. He was also a talented musician playing in many local churches.

Dillard was a well-known folk-artist who made Native American artifact reproductions. He made arrowheads and spear points that were more magnificent than the originals by chipping away from a large nodule of flint down to a perfect arrowhead. He taught classes, held demonstrations at universities, had graduate students study his technique and was even featured on television once for his flint-knapping skills.

He had customers from all over the world, leading to him being asked by the Boy Scouts of America to run the “Indian Lore” part of the Boy Scout camp at Kentucky Lake. Dillard and Iris led boys through spear and ax-throwing, singing songs and other summer camp activities, and touched the lives of many.

He is survived by his wife, Iris. A. Munsell (nee Hern); children Matthew (Shawna) Munsell, and Mark (Carrie) Munsell; and four grandchildren, Madelyn, Jonah, Ashley and Emily Munsell; sisters, Jane Berry, and Linda (John) Selman; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Daryl Dewayne Munsell.

A memorial visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 7, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. April 7, at the funeral home.

A catered dinner will follow at 2 p.m. at The Beacon in Waterloo, hosted by Iris and the family.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund at HeartlandHospiceFund.org.