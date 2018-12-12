Dennis William Boo | Obituary

Dennis William Boo Sr., 76, of Cullowhee, N.C., passed away peacefully surrounded by family Nov. 14, 2018 at Duke University Hospital after a long battle with multiple myeloma.

He was born June 24, 1942, in Belleville, son of the late Frank W. Boo and Leona Offermann of Columbia.

He graduated in 1960 from Winter Park High School, Winter Park, Fla. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1960-1963. He continued his education, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with honors from the University of Florida in 1970.

Upon his graduation, he became a Certified Public Accountant and joined the public accounting firm of Arthur Young and Co. in Orlando, Fla. He concentrated on healthcare during his time in public accounting and ultimately became a hospital administrator working in Rockledge, Fla., Tampa, Fla., and Charlotte, N.C.

Dennis retired in 2004 and moved to Cullowhee, N.C., in his present home, nicknamed Rainrock. Doing all the work themselves, Dennis and his wife, Alicia, only recently completed a full renovation of Rainrock. This project became a full-time hobby during his retirement and was among his favorite things to do.

In addition, Dennis enjoyed the water, especially sailing, as well as rides in his beloved 1971 Jeep CJ5, day trips in the Carolina mountains, volunteering his time, collecting model trains and stamp boxes, watching Gators football, and spending time with extended family and friends.

Dennis was a great role model and a tireless worker, with uncompromising principles and a sensitive heart. He was confident, humble and selfless. He made significant differences in the lives of his family, friends and colleagues, and he took great joy in the successes of others. He was always willing to lend a hand, provide support or encouragement and offer advice or wisdom.

He was a devoted father and husband, and he regularly expressed his love and adoration for his family. He cherished spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 53 years, Alicia Deans; his children, Dennelle (Jack) Brown, of Asheville, N.C. and Dennis (Stacey) Boo Jr., of Winter Park, Fla.; his grandchildren, John, Carter and Caroline; and his brother, Gary Boo of Columbia.

He was predeceased by his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 22, at Cullowhee United Methodist Church (416 Central Dr., Cullowhee, N.C. 28723), Reverend David Reeves officiating.

The care of Mr. Boo was entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes. An online memorial register is available at WellsFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Dennis William Boo Sr. to the Duke Cancer Institute in support of multiple myeloma research. Checks may be written to Duke Cancer Institute with Dennis’ name in the memo (Duke Cancer Development, 710 W. Main St., Suite 200, Durham, NC 27701).