Delbert A. Straub | Obituary

Delbert A. Straub, 74, of Columbia, died March 6, 2018.

He was born May 7, 1943, in Belleville, son of the late Julius and Wilma Straub (nee Riebeling).

He married to Sandra Straub (nee Hettenhausen) March 6, 1965, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia; she survives him.

Delbert retired as a machinist from Ameren UE, where he had worked at the Meremac power plant.

He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia, and former member of St. John United Church of Christ, Valmeyer.

He enjoyed traveling and walking whenever he could.

Delbert was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

In addition to his wife, survivors include daughters Deborah (Jim) Combs of Columbia and Cynthia (Tom Korte) Straub of Columbia; step-grandchildren Aubrey, Jennifer and Jimmy Combs; step-great-grandchild Willow; brother Paul (Rachel) Straub of Columbia; and sister-in-law Sharon Straub of Waterloo; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Ralph Straub, stepmother Thelma Straub, along with niece and Godchild Lisa R. Straub.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 9, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. March 10, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia, Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.

Interment will follow at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia, or St. John United Church of Christ, Valmeyer.