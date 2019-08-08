Deborah Vincent Dehn | Obituary

Deborah Vincent Dehn, 67, of Waterloo, died Aug. 7, 2019. She was born June 2, 1952, in Buffalo, N.Y., daughter of the late Gasper and Lillian (nee Notery) Vincent. She was married to Charlie Dehn, who survives her. They were married September 26, 2002 in Vancouver, Canada.

Deborah was a member of American Mensa. She was self employed as a massage therapist, and as a trainer for the YMCA of Monroe County.

Also surviving are her son Alex Glen of St. Louis; granddaughter Natalie Glen; brother Mark (Barbara) Vincent of Richmnod, Va.; and sister, June (Norman) White of Lake Martin, Ala., along with other relatives and friends.

Deborah’s wishes were to be cremated. Private family services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: YMCA of Monroe County, 9514 Caring Way, Columbia.