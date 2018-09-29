 Death Notices | 9/26/2018 - Republic-Times | News

Death Notices | 9/26/2018

By on September 28, 2018 at 12:51 pm

Josephine C. Wittenauer
Josephine C. Wittenauer, 83, of Columbia, died Sept. 26, 2018, in St. Louis.
Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Sept. 30, and 8-9:45 a.m. Oct. 1, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 1, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Hecker, Msgr. Carl Scherre and Father Von Deeke officiating.
Interment will follow at St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery, Hecker.

Ronald Thomas Raeber
Ronald Thomas Raeber, 82, of Columbia, died Sept. 26, in St. Louis
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 28, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 29, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, Fr. Gary Hogan officiating.
Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.