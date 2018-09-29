Death Notices | 9/26/2018

Josephine C. Wittenauer

Josephine C. Wittenauer, 83, of Columbia, died Sept. 26, 2018, in St. Louis.

Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Sept. 30, and 8-9:45 a.m. Oct. 1, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 1, at St. Augustine of Canterbury Catholic Church, Hecker, Msgr. Carl Scherre and Father Von Deeke officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery, Hecker.

Ronald Thomas Raeber

Ronald Thomas Raeber, 82, of Columbia, died Sept. 26, in St. Louis

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sept. 28, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Sept. 29, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, Fr. Gary Hogan officiating.

Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.