Death Notices | 3/27/2019

Verna “Sue” Wappel Verna “Sue” Wappel (nee Smith), 76, of Caseyville, died March 18, 2019, in St. Louis. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. March 22, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. March 22, at the funeral home, Rev. Ron Simpson officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville.

Republic-Times The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.