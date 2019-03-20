Death Notices | 3/20/2019

Merdell L. Haberl
Merdell L. Haberl (nee Mueller), 91, of Waterloo, died March 19, 2019, in Red Bud.
Arrangements are pending at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Verna “Sue” Wappel
Verna “Sue” Wappel (nee Smith), 76, of Caseyville, died March 18, 2019, in St. Louis.
Arrangements are pending at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo,
Delma Reitz
Delma Reitz (nee Fauss), 92, of Waterloo, died March 17, 2019, in Belleville.
Arrangements are pending at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Edward Walter Kempen
Edward Walter Kempen, 78, of Waterloo, died March 13, 2019.
A graveside service with full military honors will be April 22, 2019, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.