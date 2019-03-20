 Death Notices | 3/20/2019 - Republic-Times | News

By on March 20, 2019 at 2:54 pm

Merdell L. Haberl

Merdell L. Haberl (nee Mueller), 91, of Waterloo, died March 19, 2019, in Red Bud. 

Arrangements are pending at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Verna “Sue” Wappel

Verna “Sue” Wappel (nee Smith), 76, of Caseyville, died March 18, 2019, in St. Louis.

Arrangements are pending at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo,

Delma Reitz

Delma Reitz (nee Fauss), 92, of Waterloo, died March 17, 2019, in Belleville.

Arrangements are pending at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Edward Walter Kempen

Edward Walter Kempen, 78, of Waterloo, died March 13, 2019.

A graveside service with full military honors will be April 22, 2019, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

