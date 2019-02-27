Death Notices | 2/27/2019

Eugene L. Williams

Eugene L. Williams, 88, of Fults, died Feb. 24, 2019, in St. Louis.

Visitation was Feb. 26, at Quernheim Funeral Home, and Feb. 27, at St. John United Church of Christ, Maeystown.

Funeral services were Feb. 27, at the church, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment followed at St. John Cemetery, Fults.

Roger M. Karn

Roger M. Karn, 80, of Waterloo, died Feb. 24, 2019, in Waterloo.

Visitation was Feb. 26, at Quernheim Funeral Home, and Feb. 27, at First Baptist Church, Waterloo.

Funeral services were Feb. 27, at the church, Pastor Steve Neill officiating.

Interment followed at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

Clyde J. Erb

Clyde J. Erb, 94, of Columbia, died Feb. 26, 2019, in Creve Coeur, Mo.

Arrangements are pending at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.