Death Notices | 2/27/2019

By on February 27, 2019 at 3:43 pm

Eugene L. Williams
Eugene L. Williams, 88, of Fults, died Feb. 24, 2019, in St. Louis.
Visitation was Feb. 26, at Quernheim Funeral Home, and Feb. 27, at St. John United Church of Christ, Maeystown.
Funeral services were Feb. 27, at the church, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.
Interment followed at St. John Cemetery, Fults.

Roger M. Karn
Roger M. Karn, 80, of Waterloo, died Feb. 24, 2019, in Waterloo.
Visitation was Feb. 26, at Quernheim Funeral Home, and Feb. 27, at  First Baptist Church, Waterloo.
Funeral services were Feb. 27, at the church, Pastor Steve Neill officiating.
Interment followed at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

Clyde J. Erb
Clyde J. Erb, 94, of Columbia, died Feb. 26, 2019, in Creve Coeur, Mo.
Arrangements are pending at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

