Death Notices | 2/20/2019

Ura L. Henke
Ura L. Henke (nee Floarke), 94, of Waterloo, died Feb. 14, 2019, in Red Bud.
Per Ura’s request there will be no services.

Edna M. Nichols
Edna M. Nichols (nee Hedger), 89, of Waterloo, died Feb. 17, 2019, in Red Bud.
There will be no services held.

Ron E. Scherer
Ron E. Scherer, 74, of Columbia, died Feb. 10, 2019.
Visitation and a memorial service were Feb. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Olney.
Interment followed at Crest Haven Cemetery, Claremont.

Mary Louise Bueschel
Mary Louise Bueschel (nee Manuess), 91, of Waterloo, died Feb. 18, 2019, in St. Louis.
Visitation and funeral services were Feb. 19-20, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.
Interment followed at Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo.

