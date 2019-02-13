Death Notices | 2/13/2019

Norman “Butch” Leo Bachelier

Norman “Butch” Leo Bachelier, 77, of Prairie du Rocher, died Jan. 29, 2019, in Red Bud.

Visitation and funeral services were Feb. 1-2, at Pechacek Funeral Homes, Red Bud, Msgr. Daniel J. Jurek officiating.

Interment followed at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Prairie du Rocher.

David S. Nobbe

David S. Nobbe, 61, of Columbia, died Jan. 31, 2019.

Private graveside services were held.

There will be a celebration of life from 2-5 p.m. Feb. 23, at Annbriar Golf Club, Waterloo.

Ann J. Jacobsmeyer

Ann J. Jacobsmeyer, 85, of Columbia, died Feb. 2, 2019.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Joseph Muertz

Joseph P. Muertz, 69, of Waterloo, died Feb. 8, 2019, in Waterloo.

Visitation was Feb. 11-12, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services were Feb. 12, at Ss. Peter & Paul Church (formerly Immaculate Conception Church, Madonnaville), Madonnaville, Father John Kizhakedan officiating.

Interment follows at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Madonnaville.

Lillian H. Schofield

Lillian H. Schofield, 89, of West Frankfort, formerly of Columbia, died Feb. 9, 2019, at Franklin County Hospital, Benton.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Feb. 14, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 15, at the funeral home, Rev. Zenobia Lane officiating.

Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Easter R. Gist

Easter R. Gist (nee Clark), 91, of Lenzburg, died Feb. 7, 2019, in Belleville.

A memorial visitation is 1-2 p.m. Feb. 16, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 16, at the funeral home, Pastor Steve Neill officiating.