Death Notices | 12/12/2018

Jesse W. Moll

Jesse W. Moll, 37, of Red Bud, died Dec. 4, 2018, in Waterloo.

There will be a memorial visitation from 5-7 p.m. Dec. 7, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Audrey E. Jahr

Audrey E. Jahr, 90, of Columbia, died Dec. 4, 2018, in St. Louis.

Memorial services will be held at a later date at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.