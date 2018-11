Death Notices | 11/28/2018

Dale E. Kostner

Dale E. Kostner, 80, of Waterloo, died Nov. 24, 2018, in Waterloo.

Visitation was 4-8 p.m. Nov. 29, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and 9-10 a.m. Nov. 30, at Concord Presbyterian Church PCA.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 30, at Concord Presbyterian Church PCA, Waterloo, Pastor Will Hesterberg and Pastor Andrew Cheatham officiating.

Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, St. Louis.

Kristen Mary Row

Kristen Mary Row, 48, of Columbia, died Nov. 24, 2018, Columbia.

A celebration of life will be 1-4 p.m. Dec. 1, at 530 Covington Dr., Waterloo.