Death Notices | 11/14/2018

Betty Eyerly

Betty Eyerly (nee Long), 88, of Columbia, died Nov. 5, 2018, in St. Louis.

Visitation was Nov. 11, at South County Bible Church (4111 Von Talge Rd., St. Louis, MO 63128).

Services were Nov. 11, at the church, Pastor Clegguart Mitchell officiating.

Private family interment followed at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

Jean Belt

Jean Belt, 91 of Waterloo, died Nov. 9, 2018, in Waterloo.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 14, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Nov. 15, at the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Red Bud City Cemetery, Red Bud.

Ronald Jaeger

Ronald E. Jaeger, 66, of Columbia, died Nov. 10, 2018, in Columbia.

Visitation and funeral services were Nov. 13, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Interment followed at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Waterloo.

Reba Lavern Kilhafner

Reba Lavern Kilhafner (nee Thompson), 85, of Columbia, formerly of Cahokia, died Nov. 7, 2018 in Columbia.

Visitation was Nov. 9, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

A Mass of Christian Burial was Nov. 10, at Holy Family Catholic Church,Cahokia, Father Linus Umoren officiating.

Graveside services followed at Matthews Cemetery, in Matthews, Mo.

R.L. Shackelford

R.L. Shackelford, 87, of Columbia, died Nov. 7, 2018, in Columbia.

Visitation and funeral services were Nov. 13, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Interment followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.