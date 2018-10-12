 Death Notices | 10/17/2018 - Republic-Times | News

Death Notices | 10/17/2018

By on October 12, 2018 at 2:00 pm

Mary D. Merzweiler
Mary D. Merzweiler (nee Wirth), 75, of Waterloo, died Oct. 7, 2018, in St. Louis.
A memorial visitation is at 5 p.m. Oct. 12, at Quernheim Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 12, at the funeral home, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Arleen S. Schmiskie
Arleen S. Schmiskie, 91, of Columbia, died Oct. 10, 2018, in Belleville.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 12, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, and 10-11 a.m. Oct. 13, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.
Funeral services will at 11 a.m., Oct. 13, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, with Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.
Entombment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.

