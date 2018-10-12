Death Notices | 10/17/2018

Mary D. Merzweiler

Mary D. Merzweiler (nee Wirth), 75, of Waterloo, died Oct. 7, 2018, in St. Louis.

A memorial visitation is at 5 p.m. Oct. 12, at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 12, at the funeral home, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Arleen S. Schmiskie

Arleen S. Schmiskie, 91, of Columbia, died Oct. 10, 2018, in Belleville.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 12, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, and 10-11 a.m. Oct. 13, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Funeral services will at 11 a.m., Oct. 13, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, with Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.

Entombment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.