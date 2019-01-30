Death Notices | 1/30/2019

Dennis Wayne Cooper, Sr.

Dennis Wayne Coope, Sr., of Millstadt, died Jan. 18, 2019, in Millstadt.

Funeral services were Jan. 21, at Creason Funeral Home, Rev. Jamie Bridges officiating.

Interment followed at Rockpoint Cemetery, Advance, Mo.

George O. Deterding

George O. Deterding, 78, of Prairie Du Rocher, died Jan. 18, 2019.

Visitation was Jan 20, at Koch-Liefer Funeral Home, Red Bud.

A funeral Mass was Jan. 22, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Prairie du Rocher, Father Dennis Schaefer officiating. Interment followed at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Prairie du Rocher.

Lucille S. Rieso

Lucille S. Rieso, 86, of Columbia, died Jan. 25, 2019, in Waterloo.

Visitation and funeral services are Jan. 28-29, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, Pastor Bob Goddard officiating. Interment followed Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.



Audrey E. Jahr

Audrey E. Jahr, 90, of Columbia, died Dec. 4, 2018, in St. Louis.

Friends may call 10-11 a.m. Feb. 9, , at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. at the church, Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.

Interment of ashes will follow at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

The Mass Intention for the repose of Audrey’s soul will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 10, at the Shrine of St. Joseph, 1220 N. 11th St., St. Louis.