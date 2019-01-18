Death Notices | 1/23/2019

Amy Rowe

Amy Rowe, 40, of East Carondelet, died Jan. 9, 2019, in St. Louis.

Visitation and a memorial service were Jan. 14, at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo, Jim Jarvis officiating.

Gary L. Edwards

Gary Lynn Edwards, 61, of Dupo, Jan. 12, 2019, in St. Louis.

Visitation was Jan. 16, at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo.

Graveside services followed Jan. 17, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Poplar Bluff, Mo.

Star Elms

Star Leigh Elms, infant daughter of Brian and Theresa Elms II of Waterloo, was born into heaven Dec. 10, 2018, at Mercy South.

Visitation and funeral services were Jan. 17, at Braun Colonial Funeral Home, Cahokia, Father Linus Umoren officiating.

A private cremation was held.

Heather Van Vuren

Heather Marie Van Vuren (nee Justice), 42, of Rincon, Ga., formerly of Columbia and Cahokia, died Jan. 5, 2019, at her residence.

Visitation and funeral services were Jan. 13, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

Graveside services followed at Jan. 14, at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Belleville.

Beate Crowder

Beate Crowder (nee Steinhauer), 62, of Waterloo, died Jan. 12, 2019, in Waterloo.

A memorial service will be at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 22, at Hope Christian Church, Columbia, Pastor Darrell Jones officiating.