Death Notices | 1/2/2019

Mildred M. Zavadil
Mildred M. Zavadil, 96, of Columbia, died Dec. 26, 2018 at Mercy South, St. Louis.
Visitation and funeral services were Dec.  29, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Columbia, Pastor Stephen Krenz officiating.
Interment followed at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Millstadt.

Warren F. Steinmann Sr.
Warren F. Steinmann Sr., 95, of Waterloo, died Dec. 18, 2018, in St. Louis.
Visitation was Dec. 27, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and Dec. 28, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Waterloo.
Funeral services were Dec. 28, at the church, Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating.
Interment followed at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Madonnaville.

