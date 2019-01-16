Death Notices | 1/16/2019

Robert W. Naumann

Robert W. “Bob” Naumann, 88, of Columbia, died Jan. 10, 2019, in St. Louis.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 17, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 18, at the funeral home, Father Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Helen Mae H. Steahle

Helen Mae H. Steahle, 91, of Columbia, formerly Cahokia, died Jan. 15, 2019, in Columbia.

Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Jan. 21, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, and 9-9:45 a.m. Jan. 22, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Jan. 22, at the church, Fr. Linus Umoren C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.