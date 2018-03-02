Death Notice | 3/7/2018
By Republic-Times
on March 2, 2018 at 3:56 pm
Sophia J. Eschmann
Sophia J. Eschmann, 100, of Waterloo, formerly of Columbia, died Feb. 25, 2018, in Waterloo.
A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. March 10, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, Father Carl Scherrer officiating.
Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.