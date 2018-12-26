Death Notice | 1/2/2019

Warren F. Steinmann Sr. Waren F. Steinmann Sr., 95, of Waterloo, died Dec. 18, 2018, in St. Louis. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 27, at Quernheim Funeral Home; and 9-10 a.m. Dec. 28, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Waterloo. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., at the church, Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Madonnaville.

